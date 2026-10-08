Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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Chris McGregor
Oct 8

Coincidentally, Iowa lawmakers pointed to Arkansas as their top competition when wooing a steel mill to the state using a whopping $1.3 billion in tax breaks.

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