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In September, Louisiana state and local officials granted one of the largest tax incentive packages in state — if not national — history to SpaceX, the aerospace firm founded by Elon Musk. SpaceX is slated to receive $27.5 billion in state and local tax breaks in return for agreeing to build a new facility known as Starbase Louisiana in Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana. The bulk of that money comes via property tax exemptions, which total about $23 billion over 25 years.

As is common in state and local corporate tax incentive negotiations, SpaceX’s deal was kept quiet via nondisclosure agreements. In all, more than 30 Louisiana officials signed NDAs before the SpaceX deal was made public, preventing them from divulging anything about “Project Osprey,” as it was known, to the general public.

But NDAs weren’t the only way in which the details of SpaceX’s deal were kept from public view. In fact, according to a recent lawsuit, local Louisiana officials used so many secret shenanigans during the negotiating and planning process with SpaceX that they violated the state’s Open Meetings Law many times over.

Open meetings laws, which are on the books in many states and localities, are supposed to ensure public input into significant policy decisions, and tend to require some combination of public notice about official meeting times and meeting agendas, requirements that the public be allowed to comment on certain matters, and restrictions on what policymakers can talk about in “executive sessions” or other forms of closed door meetings. If successful, the plaintiffs could theoretically void the tax incentive agreement, leaving SpaceX to either abandon the project or cover the full cost.

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Altogether, the plaintiffs allege eight violations of Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law. You can read the full legal complaint here, but I’ll pull out some highlights below.

Louisiana officials allegedly reconstituted the Vermilion Parish Industrial Development Board — a kind of local, non-profit economic development agency — that had been defunct since 1997 without alerting the public beforehand. An agenda item to revive the board was added by another local governing body mid-meeting and then immediately voted on. New members of the resurrected board were then immediately confirmed. As the complaint put it, “a pre-assembled roster of seven members was already in place before the meeting, suggesting that it was not a last minute item.”

The Vermilion Parish Industrial Development Board then allegedly posted notice of its subsequent meeting to approve SpaceX’s incentive package on paper on the door of a local courthouse — not online or anywhere else someone might actually see it. Per the complaint, “As a result, no members of the public knew to attend or did attend — except the SpaceX and economic development people who had been specifically invited.”

A settlement between the oil giant Exxon Mobil, which previously held the land where Starbase Louisiana will be built, and local Louisiana officials was agreed to, and then all copies allegedly confiscated by the Louisiana governor’s office, so no one could confirm the terms. In response to an open records request, inquiries were referred to the governor’s office, which didn’t provide copies.

The plaintiffs also allege that the use of “Project Osprey” as a codename for SpaceX in meeting agendas throughout the process is itself a violation of state law, as it prevents the public from understanding exactly what public officials will be discussing and voting upon. You can find more gory details and timelines here, including the fact that the Vermilion Parish Industrial Development Board had been defunct for so long — nearly 30 years — before being resurrected to grant SpaceX’s giveaway that no copies of its bylaws exist anymore.

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This is not the first time that Open Meetings Law has been invoked to try to stop a corporate tax incentive deal. Back in early 2022, I covered a successful effort in Maryland to use Open Meetings Law to ding Amazon and Maryland officials for meeting in secret to plan an Amazon Web Services data center. The Maryland state Open Meetings Compliance Board agreed that the talks between Amazon and several local officials had violated the law, and Amazon ultimately abandoned the project.

Other cases, though, haven’t gone as well, with a Pennsylvania court in 2006 and a North Carolina court in 1996 both dismissing suits that alleged local officials violated Open Meetings Law when they discussed corporation-specific incentive deals. (There are surely other cases I’ve missed, so please flag in the comments if you know of any.)

But the Louisiana case is by far the highest profile of the bunch, due to the sheer amount of the incentive package granted to SpaceX, the political prominence of Musk, the amount of political capital Louisiana pols in general and Gov. Jeff Landry in particular have sunk into selling the project, and because economic development secrecy has taken on new political salience in the age of the data center revolt. The allegations are also more egregious than in the above cases.

While there’s a joke amongst writers that anytime there’s a question in a headline, the answer to it is “no,” in this instance, I wouldn’t be surprised if a judge sided with the plaintiffs.

If that occurs, it hopefully opens up a new avenue for challenging secret corporate subsidy deals. In particular, a ruling that project codenames are themselves a violation of open meetings laws would be immensely useful, since that is one of the premier tactics corporate leaders and economic development bureaucrats use to hide their activities while pretending to comply with official notice requirements.

It also would be pretty satisfying to see this particular deal kiboshed, since Landry has been so unapologetic about the tactics he used to keep his constituents in the dark. I’ll keep you all updated as the case progresses.

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UPDATE: Before the election, I wrote about Issue 3 in Arkansas, a ballot initiative that would have supercharged corporate subsidy giveaways in that state. I expressed some pessimism that it would be defeated, but I clearly did not have enough faith in the voters of Arkansas, because Issue 3 went down in flames on Election Day.

SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

Illinois legislators may vote on a subsidy package for a new Chicago Bears stadium during a special session this fall.

Montana voters approved a ban on “political dark money,” setting up a likely Supreme Court case.

“New Jersey is betting $250 million in taxpayer money on CoreWeave, an AI data center company drowning in debt.”

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— Pat Garofalo