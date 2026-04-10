Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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Barry Brenesal's avatar
Barry Brenesal
18hEdited

Here in NE Ohio, CVS purchased the pharmacy in our local supermarket. They then immediately closed it, and without inquiring, simply informed us that our previous account had been transferred over to the nearest CVS. After a short discussion at this high-handed behavior, my wife and I decided to go the extra few miles for a different pharmacy. Word of mouth is that CVS has done this repeatedly throughout the state.

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Christopher Yustin's avatar
Christopher Yustin
19h

Shaping Health Initiatives for Tomorrow? Did they really intend that acronym?

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