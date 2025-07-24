This is Boondoggle, the newsletter about how corporations rip off our states, cities, and communities, and what we can do about it. If you’re not currently a subscriber, please click the green button below to sign up. Thanks!

Editor’s note: Today’s main post was written by Hedy Yang, a contract researcher at the American Economic Liberties Project.

Corporate leaders are consistently finding new ways to insert themselves into our lives. And if you live in Massachusetts, this time, they’re coming for your weed.

On June 4, the Massachusetts House unanimously voted to pass H4206, a bill that dramatically reshapes Massachusetts’ cannabis industry. The bill does many things, but we’re looking closely at one provision that would increase the number of retailer licenses that a single entity is permitted to own from three to six. One entity would also be allowed to own up to 35 percent equity (up from 10 percent currently) in an unlimited number of businesses before the ownership stake counts towards the limit.

These proposed changes have very real implications for the future of Massachusetts’ cannabis industry. Not only would they pave the way for corporate conglomerates to increase their control over large swathes of the market – leading to higher prices and worse products – but they would also represent several steps back in the state’s efforts to address the disproportionate harm that the war on drugs did to its minority communities.

In many ways, the harms of consolidation in the cannabis industry are the same as in any other: It's a race to the bottom where large firms have more bargaining power, and can undercut smaller competitors or engage in predatory pricing tactics to squeeze them out of the market. Once the large players have captured a significant portion of the market, with no incentive to compete, they raise prices and lower quality. This is something we have seen time and time again in markets as diverse as air travel, technology, and healthcare.

The current three-license ownership limit represents an attempt to balance the dual priorities of enabling business growth while limiting large multi-state operators (known as MSOs) from gaining excessive market power. Raising the ownership limit to six licenses essentially doubles the upper limit of a firm’s potential market share, clearing the path for larger players to solidify their dominance in the market.

Large cannabis companies and trade associations, of course, have been the most vocal supporters of raising the ownership limit. In the current legislative session alone, MSOs helped file eight bills that sought to raise the limit, some to as high as nine licenses. Meanwhile, small businesses owners and current and former state regulators have largely called for the limit to stay at three.

But why the surge of interest in this now? Well, large players are likely capitalizing upon the fact that the industry currently finds itself in a tenuous position, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for small businesses to survive.

So far in 2025, 23 Massachusetts businesses have surrendered their license to operate. This is the result of a variety of factors, including the fall in the price of cannabis, the presence of black markets, and, of course, cannabis’ illegality at the federal level, which precludes many small businesses from accessing traditional forms of capital that would help them expand and invest in long-term growth.

Large conglomerates are seizing upon this opportunity to make the case that they need to go in and invest in these small businesses or simply buy them out if their current owners are looking to exit the market, which they are currently blocked from doing because of the ownership limit. But just a quick glance beneath the surface reveals that this is really just a ploy to make it easier to roll up the industry – which would harm, not help, small businesses.

There’s another wrinkle to all of this, however. Where cannabis differs from other sectors that have already seen the harms of consolidation is that there is also a very tangible social equity question at stake. And while corporate power is always a threat to equity and justice, it shows up in a particularly conspicuous way with cannabis.

This is because many states — with Massachusetts taking the lead — have a social equity framework built into the structure of their cannabis programs. Recognizing the disproportionate impact that the war on drugs had on marginalized communities, these frameworks explicitly address race, gender, socioeconomic status, and past criminalization to create equitable business opportunities in the legal cannabis market.

Some programs designate special license types or set aside a certain number of licenses for social equity applicants. Massachusetts, in particular, offers a training program providing enrollees with entrepreneurial and workforce development skills, as well as other benefits, such as lower licensing fees and expedited application reviews.

Unfortunately, the fact that social equity applicants receive preferential benefits that lower operating costs or make it easier to obtain licenses makes them prime targets of corporate rollups. Big Cannabis has made it clear that it has zero qualms about steamrolling social equity programs to turn a larger profit; we’ve already seen this happen in numerous other states.

For instance, in Arizona, a state that doesn't limit how many licenses one entity can own and instead caps the total number of licenses available statewide, only four of 26 winners from the state’s initial social equity license lottery still held an equity stake in their license in 2023; corporate dispensaries owned half of the licenses outright. And of the 13 dispensaries that opened with a social equity license, just one is owned by the original licensee without involvement from big cannabis businesses.

That undermines the whole point of a social equity program. These programs are not without their flaws, but what these large corporations are doing to them is downright gross.

Clearly, raising the ownership limit and giving bigger corporations more power isn’t a solution to helping small businesses survive a difficult market. With the Massachusetts bill currently sitting on the backburner in the state Senate, there’s still time to push for a change.

Because access to capital is one of the most pressing challenges that small businesses face, state lawmakers should consider bolstering public financing and other financial assistance options so that small equity businesses don’t need to resort to selling to private investors that put them at risk of diluted ownership stakes or other predatory ownership schemes.

Massachusetts already has its Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund, which transforms 15 percent of tax revenue to grants for social equity license holders. However, the fund has been mired in administrative and bureaucratic delays and only awarded its first funds last year in April, nearly two years after it was first put into place. Cleaning it up would be a good place to start.

It would also be worth evaluating current regulatory requirements. While regulatory requirements are crucial for keeping the market safe (especially for a product like cannabis), former state regulator Shaleen Title suggests that early regulatory requirements erred on the side of being more restrictive as the nascent industry was still finding its footing. This disproportionately burdens smaller businesses that are forced to spend a greater share of time and costs on meeting these requirements.

Finally, lawmakers should protect small businesses by structuring the industry in a way that safeguards against vertical consolidation. This can be done through a tier system, something New York already has in place. A tier system effectively separates producers, distributors, and retailers (or sometimes just producers and retailers), forbidding someone who cultivates marijuana, for instance, from also owning a retail dispensary. This prevents firms from self-preferencing and forces them to compete on the basis of product value.

Massachusetts is widely recognized as the first state to commit explicitly to achieving social equity objectives through its cannabis program. It remains to be seen whether it will accomplish that goal, but one thing is clear: Allowing Big Cannabis to exercise outsized levels of corporate greed, while squeezing out small businesses that actually provide value for their communities, is quite possibly the very antithesis of equity.

