The political buzzword of the moment is “affordability,” with politicians representing every spot along the political spectrum trying to work it into their remarks and legislating. Which makes sense! Prices are undeniably high, especially for groceries and utilities, and if they aren’t addressed soon they will be a political liability for the ruling party at the federal and state levels when elections roll around in November.

Part of the challenge legislators face when attempting to bring down prices is that new technologies are enabling novel pricing abuses by dominant corporations, as well as turbocharging and making opaque some old, already illegal practices. The continued creep of artificial intelligence and algorithmic price-setting into retail spaces, as well as the migration of so much commerce online, is enabling pricing shenanigans that simply aren’t possible in a brick-and-mortar setting (yet!) and that many laws on the books weren’t written to address.

Both last year and this, there was a flurry of legislation attempting to address these problems. There was and is also a lot of confusion — among elected officials, advocates, media, and the general public — about what, exactly, is happening out there in the economy when it comes to price setting and what solutions can and should be adopted in order to deal with it.

Many politicians, pollsters, and communications staffers also prefer terms such as “price gouging” or “predatory pricing” when describing all of these practices, even though those terms have particular legal definitions that don’t line up with what the politicians are actually trying to outlaw or rein in.

And as with so many things, there is no one-size-fits-all, easy-to-understand omnibus “make prices clearer and fairer bill” that can be passed in one quick vote.

Today, I’m going to break down five dystopian pricing tactics with which state legislators are attempting to grapple, explain where they overlap and are different, the effects they have, and what policies are being pursued in order to prevent them. I hope it’s helpful in both clearing up some of the confusion and in directing all the righteous energy high prices are creating onto something practical and useful.

I’m leaving out some practices — such as the use of junk fees or more traditional price discrimination between suppliers and sellers — that, while extremely problematic and the deserved source of much policymaking, aren’t being supercharged by AI and algorithms in the same way (at least that we know of).

All of this is important to understand, because these pricing tactics undermine the necessary feedback that keep a market-based economy functioning. If consumers can’t comparison shop, can’t escape personalized prices tailored exactly to their data profile, can’t avoid collusive seller behavior, and can’t predict some sort of reasonable price stability over time, then they will constantly face higher prices and be unable to facilitate the competition between sellers that’s necessary to lower them.

Corporate leaders always argue that all of this technology is only being deployed to offer people personal discounts and bargains, but that beggars belief: They’re not investing in all this fancy technology to lower prices for everyone and make lower profits. Just like they’ve warped loyalty and rewards programs to turn troves of data into traps and higher prices, so too with everything I’ve described above.

Distinct practices also require distinct policy solutions, so while it may be annoying, I’m going to keep trying to prevent folks from conflating all of the above or drafting Frankenstein’s monster bills that grab bits and pieces of different policy solutions and smash them together incoherently. Hopefully, then, some progress is made to prevent price dystopia from becoming our permanent reality.

