Boondoggle

Boondoggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
10h

Fantastic roundup of the state-level pushback. The NDA bans are probably the most critical near-term fix since transparency alone would kill alot of questionable projects before they even get off the ground. I worked on municipal broadband negotiations a few years back and saw how developers use information assymetry to their advantage.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pat Garofalo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture