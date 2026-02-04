This is Boondoggle, the newsletter about how corporations rip off our states, cities, and communities, and what we can do about it. If you’re not currently a subscriber, please click the green button below to sign up. Thanks!

"It's actually been a unifying issue that we haven't really seen before in a long time, because regardless of whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, you just don't want it," said an organizer in rural Virginia.

That unifying issue is opposition to data centers — which there are more of in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world by a factor of 10 — and specifically the relentless expansion of them that Big Tech is foisting upon the nation in the name of supercharging AI operations.

As I noted a few weeks ago, a record number of data center projects were delayed or blocked in the second quarter of last year. Indeed, it seems very clear that the politics of data centers are shifting, and that going to bat for them is potentially becoming a political liability in states as diverse as Wisconsin, Florida, Virginia, Arizona, and Michigan.

Instead of promoting more data center development, legislators are looking for ways to assuage their constituents’ concerns, protect public resources from data center extraction, and stop some of the nefarious tactics data center operators and developers use to sneak projects past public opposition. Below, I'll round up some of the specific bills now rolling in state legislatures, and explain whether and how they would be impactful as more folks look to stand up to the data center machine.

Of course, just because some elected officials are feeling the political winds shift doesn’t mean the cult of data centers has beaten a full-on retreat. So there’s alternative direction in which some politicians are rowing.

Making Everything Worse: Legislators in West Virginia, Colorado, and South Dakota have proposed new, in some cases decades-long, tax breaks for data center development, while a proposed bill in Florida would proactively allow municipalities to keep data center site interest secret for a year.

There are also a lot of hand-wavy bills creating commissions or studies of data center development, as well as a bunch laying out more specific zoning requirements for where they can be sited. But the four categories I detailed above seem, to me, those with the most potential to have a noticeable impact this year and to meet the political moment legislators are clearly trying to capture.

Now, I’m not capable of handicapping exactly how any of these individual measures will fare — predicting the specific odds of any single piece of state legislation making it through the legislative meat grinder is for suckers — but I suspect the number of them that are signed into law will be more than zero come year’s end.

I’m also sure I missed some bills, both good and bad. If you know of one, drop a comment below.

UTILITY COST EVENT: I’ll be joining some colleagues, as well as Ohio State Senators Kent Smith (D) and Bill Blessing (R), on Thursday for a discussion on utility corruption and costs and what Ohio legislators can do about them. RSVP for the virtual event here.

SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

The California Law Review Commission, an official body tasked with assessing areas of law and making recommendations to the state legislature, voted unanimously to support reforming California’s antirust laws.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is backing President Trump’s plan to hold an IndyCar race in downtown Washington .

California Gov. Gavin Newsom backed out of his own plan requiring Google to pay $250 million to California newspapers for the content it stole.

“SpaceX wants tax break to create jobs in low-income areas. Critics question the benefits.”

