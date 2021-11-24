How to Save Local Retail

🍁🍁 Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I am grateful this year and always for all of you who read this little project. 🍁🍁

With the holiday shopping season upon us, it seems like a good time to consider local retail.

Small retailers are struggling: They’ve been punished by the pandemic, of course, but the root of the problem goes back much further to the active disinterest by the powers that be in doing anything to help safeguard local retailers against the rise of big box stores such as Walmart and Target or Amazon’s takeover of online commerce (and there’s a much longer history here dating back to the 1920s, when A&P and J.C. Penney came to prominence).

In fact, local lawmakers over the last three decades often actively helped entrench dominant, national retailers against smaller, local ones through policy decisions and their use of economic development dollars. Now, those big chains are using their power to circumvent the supply chain problems that are plaguing smaller businesses, when they’re not leaving dead and dying malls everywhere as they shuffle resources across the country or online.

And that’s leaving aside that many national chains we all recognize (think Toys R Us) were being pillaged by private equity firms at the same time that they were receiving state support, so everybody lost — taxpayers, workers, consumers — except financiers looking at spreadsheets thousands of miles away.

This misguided approach occurred despite the positive benefits local retailers bring, such as keeping more money in the community, employing more people per unit of sale and paying them more, and being more civically engaged. I know, I know, people like cheap stuff, but it comes at a cost to workers, suppliers, and ultimately the local community and its ability to stay independent and keep its wealth local.

But this is not meant to be a doom and gloom piece, really! Here are a bunch of ways state and local officials can take on the power of dominant retailers and do some good for the local folks:

This is for sure not a comprehensive list, but reflects my own interests, experience, and expertise.

For example, I didn’t get into lending at all, but I’m sure there are loads of things that could be done on the finance side to help smaller retailers access funding they’re currently denied and to build up local lending at community or public banks. I also don’t know much about local supply chain policy, though I’m attempting to learn.

Send me other ideas you’ve seen or leave thoughts in the comments on things I missed or need to know more about, especially if its about shipping ports and all the clog that’s happening there at the moment.

BREAKING NEWS: As I was writing this edition, Samsung announced it is putting a new semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas, which is about 30 miles outside of Austin. I haven’t had time to delve into the details yet, but I will for next week’s issue. The subsidies seem like they will be … a lot.

SHAMELESS SELF-PROMOTION: I talked with Politico NJ about an ill-advised proposal to expand New Jersey’s film tax credit. You can give the piece a read here.

ONE MORE THING: If you’ll forgive a brief foray into federal tax policy, I want to highlight this study by Grinnell University’s Eric Ohrn. He found that two federal corporate tax breaks — known by the super-dull names of bonus depreciation and the Domestic Production Activities Deduction — are used by corporations to juice executive compensation.

Ohrn wrote: “For every dollar the tax breaks generate for a firm, compensation awarded to the highest paid executives at the firm increases by between 15 and 19 cents. These magnitudes are much higher than the wage gains for average workers in response to comparable tax cuts. The divergence in executive and average worker responses suggests US federal corporate tax breaks increase income inequality between workers at the same firm.”

To sum up:

— Pat Garofalo