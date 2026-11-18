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Back in 2010, Iowa’s state auditor launched an investigation into the state’s film and TV tax incentive program, which found that the vast bulk of the monies spent were allocated improperly (at best) and fraudulently (at worst). The state attorney general then filed criminal charges against the head of the the Iowa Film Office and several filmmakers. Finally, then-Iowa-Gov. Chet Culver suspended the film incentive program, which was not restarted until last year, saving Iowa taxpayers 16 years worth of wasteful corporate subsidies.

Fast forward to today, when one of the top issues for voters in the recent midterm election was government corruption, and a majority of voters draw a clear through line between corruption and the high cost and low quality of goods. One manifestation of that, as I wrote immediately after the election, is the nationwide revolt against data centers, with community members outraged at secret deals between tech firms and government officials that will result in higher costs and little economic opportunity on the backend.

This all provides an opportunity for the incoming class of lawmakers and public officials, which is sizable, should they choose to seize it. For state attorneys general, in particular, one way to meet the political moment would be to dig into into the gross underworld of economic development and government contracting — like Iowa officials did — where there are plenty of legitimate targets and meaningful ways to stop long-running corporate grifts.

Fortunately, a couple of incoming state AGs already have their sights in this direction, while others have opportunities too good to pass up, as I’ll outline below.

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As a quick refresher, state attorneys general really matter. They are the chief law enforcement officers at the state level, tasked with prosecuting violations of state law, and sometimes enforcing federal law on behalf of their state’s residents. They generally have at their disposal wide-ranging state labor, consumer protection, and antitrust laws.

They also, crucially, have the ability to investigate most aspects of state government. In Texas, where Democrats won every statewide office in a surprisingly sweeping repudiation of the state’s leadership, Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson has already pledged to investigate what he alleges could be insider-dealing regarding state contracts awarded to SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, who famously poured significant resources into Texas elections on behalf of Republicans.

“I am not declaring that corruption was at work in this instance. I am saying that it sure looks like it,” Johnson said. “Public confidence in the bidding process has been undermined.”

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And it’s not just contracts: Musk’s businesses have received $1.7 billion in grants, tax breaks, and contracts from Texas in just the last two years. Johnson, a former state senator, has also been a longtime critic of Texas’ economic development policies for favoring large corporations, criticizing a lack of proof that the funds being dispersed were influencing corporate location decisions. “I think it’s just kind of a piece of political silliness that I’d really like to see out of there,” Johnson said.

Indeed, there is a clear nexus between state economic development subsidies and corruption, as dominant, politically entrenched businesses hoover up the lion’s share of them, and then spend their time lobbying for even more, while making campaign contributions to the very politicians who OK’d the subsidies in the first place. Texas’ economic development system also depends, more than most, on governor discretion, opening all sorts of avenues for unsavory connections and political favors.

And Johnson’s not alone. In Ohio, Attorney General-elect John Kulewicz, while on the campaign trail, filed a complaint about conflicts of interest at JobsOhio, the state’s quasi-public economic development agency. The chairman of JobsOhio has allegedly been lobbying for clients with business before the agency.

“The complaint that I filed with the inspector general speaks for itself,” Kulewicz said. “But to the extent that there are other alleged conflicts in the state government, I want to explore those and point them out where necessary and do something about them.”

JobsOhio is, indeed, a disgrace, a secretive, unaccountable agency with little to show for the public dollars it spends and a history of corrupt conflicts of interest, with its members working for or even running corporations that receive JobsOhio funding. The agency claims to create hundreds of thousands of jobs for Ohioans, but won’t show anyone the math underlying those assertions. It’s an exceedingly worthy body for a new AG to investigate.

Those are the two best examples of incoming AGs having a proactive agenda on economic development corruption, but a former editor of mine said pieces such as this one should always have three examples. So to round out the trio, I’m going to move us north from Ohio to a state that doesn’t have the same red-to-blue post-election hue, but still has a long history of horrid economic development policies: Michigan.

Michigan’s economic development programs dole out billions of dollars with almost nothing to show for it, and politicians in both parties keep trying to expand them despite those consistent failures. Outgoing Attorney General Dana Nessel last year raided the offices of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the state’s economic development agency, and filed criminal charges against one company executive for conflicts of interest and false reporting. Michigan Attorney General-elect Eli Savit — though not a focus of his campaign, as far as I can tell — can continue and broaden those investigations.

And those are only the highest-profile, ugliest examples. In nearly every state, a dip into the world of economic development agencies generally and public subsidies more broadly would turn up, I expect, plenty of evidence that public skepticism of these programs is warranted. This not only would pay political dividends, but economic as well, as reforms would lead to freeing up precious public resources for other, more effective, uses.

Now, to be clear, what attorneys general can’t do is change the structure of economic development programs, laws, or agencies. But investigations and charges, and the negative press coverage that flows from both, can force the hands of other state actors, as outlined in the Iowa example above. If AGs — or state auditors, or any other public officials with an eye into the inner workings of these agencies — can get enough ugliness out of the backroom and onto the proverbial front page, they could potentially do a lot of good.

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SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

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— Pat Garofalo