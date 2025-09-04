Boondoggle

Boondoggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Berg's avatar
Chris Berg
13h

Pat's Sports Financing essay supports studies I read about in the 1990's about Dayton, Ohio. Some grifts do not get updates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary's avatar
Gary
10h

Some of the justification given to use public money for part of the financing for the Buffalo Bills new stadium was that while Buffalo only ranks around 80th in US cities by population, having a pro football franchise gives it more status or "weight" than it would otherwise have without the Bills. The county gave $250 million and the state $600 million, with all cost overruns being paid by the Bills. In 2022, Governor Hochul claimed that the state would be fully reimbursed for its stadium investment by the 17th year of the deal just from income taxes paid by the players and team.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pat Garofalo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture