Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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Carla's avatar
Carla
5h

Thank you! I will send the link to my state's attorney general.

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Carla's avatar
Carla
6h

I hope you will write about the disgusting settlement the DOJ made with Live Nation as well. It's an insult to every American music- and entertainment-lover.

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