This piece was written by Emma Freer, senior policy analyst for health care at the American Economic Liberties Project.

Virginia’s Medicaid program spent 11 percent more per enrollee than the national average in 2023. This sounds good — like the state invested in care for its most vulnerable residents — but a new report by Blacksburg pharmacist Jeremy Counts reveals the opposite. For years, Virginia Medicaid has overpaid Big Medicine middlemen for prescription drugs, misallocating precious taxpayer dollars to subsidize some of the largest corporations in the world.

Such gross mismanagement is common. Since the 1980s, state and federal policymakers have promoted “managed care,” or the privatization of public healthcare programs, believing that it would lower costs and improve quality. For almost as long, however, research has disproven this assumption. Counts’ report is only the latest to confirm that managed care costs more for worse quality.

This problem is both old and urgent. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s historic Medicaid cuts, it’s more important than ever that states ensure their resources stretch as far as possible to reinforce the social safety net rather than deepen Big Medicine’s pockets.

Virginia Medicaid outspent the national average largely because it overpaid for prescription drugs, including supposedly lower-cost generics. According to the report, Virginia Medicaid spent $213.14 per prescription in 2023, or more than three times the national average. And the state program has paid inflated prices for years, outspending the national average by nearly $11 billion between 2017 and 2023.

Why is this? Virginia Medicaid mostly outsources the administration of its program to private insurers, or managed care organizations (MCOs), which outsource the administration of prescription drug coverage to their affiliated pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Both MCOs and PBMs claim to lower costs for their clients through private-sector efficiency gains. But market consolidation and vertical integration between MCOs and PBMs mean that they are incentivized to drive prices higher, as evidenced by Counts’ report, and to push independent pharmacy payments lower, as evidenced by the nation’s pharmacy closure epidemic.

Other research, including from all three branches of government, employers, and unions, has corroborated these findings. For instance, a January 2025 report by the Federal Trade Commission found that the three largest PBMs — CVS Caremark, Cigna Group’s Express Scripts, and UnitedHealth Group’s OptumRx — marked up prices for specialty generic drugs dispensed at their affiliated pharmacies by as much as 7,736 percent, raking in more than $7.3 billion in excess revenue between 2017 and 2022.

Such reports undermine the premise of managed care and underscore the need for legislative reform to rein in MCO and PBM abuses. States can step in and make structural reforms that break up these Big Medicine middlemen (rather than incremental reforms that allow them to continue their grift).

Virginia has already learned this lesson. In April 2020, then Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law House Bill 1291, which prohibits PBMs from spread pricing — or charging an MCO more for a prescription than it pays a pharmacy to dispense it — within the state’s Medicaid managed care program. By July of that year, all six of the MCOs participating in the program had come into compliance with the law.

Yet PBMs quickly found new, more lucrative ways to gouge taxpayers. According to Counts’ report, Virginia Medicaid outspent the national average prescription drug cost by $2.7 billion per year between 2021 and 2023, or twice the rate it had between 2017 and 2020 when spread pricing was still legal.

The same report recommends that Virginia Medicaid contract with a single, state-selected PBM — rather than various MCOs’ affiliated PBMs, given the inherent conflicts of interest — “to ensure savings are being maximized and resources are allocated appropriately.” Fortunately, in May 2025, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law the Save Local Pharmacies Act, which requires Virginia Medicaid to do exactly that by the end of the year.

Other states have already taken such a step, with great success. For example, Ohio Medicaid switched to a single, state-selected PBM in 2022. Within two years, it had saved $140 million while shoring up independent pharmacies by significantly increasing payments.

In other words, Big Medicine middlemen are such a drain on resources that states can increase pharmacy payments by more than 12-fold and still save tens of millions of dollars annually just by breaking up with them.

Arkansas recently went a step further by passing a first-in-the-nation law that prohibits PBMs from owning pharmacies. Although put on hold by a federal judge, this law promises substantial cost savings beyond state Medicaid programs were it to go into effect, including in the commercial market, where patients and health plan sponsors likewise overspend on prescription drugs. It also serves as a model for other states and Congress, if they’re willing to give Big Medicine middlemen the pink slip.

SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

Jerome Township, Ohio, has put a moratorium on new data center construction due to community concerns about two existing Amazon facilities.

19 Democratic state attorneys general urged courts to reject a proposed Justice Department settlement allowing Hewlett-Packard Enterprise to merge with Juniper Networks, after a former DOJ official said the deal “was influenced by politically connected lobbyists .”

Arkansas spent millions of dollars on a contract to revamp its child welfare information systems, but the contractor — RedMane Technology — never delivered an acceptable product.

— Pat Garofalo