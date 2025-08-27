This is Boondoggle, the newsletter about how corporations rip off our states, cities, and communities, and what we can do about it. If you’re not currently a subscriber, please click the green button below to sign up. Thanks!

The Colorado legislature yesterday wrapped up a special session, the headline reason for which was dealing with the fallout from the recently adopted federal budget, aka the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Because Colorado (like most states, to some degree) bases its tax code on the federal version, tax cuts adopted by Congress are also automatically adopted by Colorado, which blew a substantial hole in the state’s budget.

But tacked onto the agenda by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis was revisiting or repealing the state’s first-in-the-nation law regulating the use of artificial intelligence in “consequential decisions,” i.e., those involving health care, housing, financial services, employment, etc.

What does that have to do with the budget? Nothing! But the tech industry has been attempting to kibosh Colorado’s law since it first came on the books in 2024 — even though it is relatively modest, requiring documentation and notification if an AI-system could have an adverse impact in the areas described above — and since it was scheduled to go into effect in February, that effort recently went into overdrive. (Polis signed the law, reluctantly by his telling, and ever since has been attempting to get it off the books.)

The relentless lobbying somewhat succeeded, with the Colorado legislature agreeing to delay the law’s implementation even further, allowing lawmakers to take another whack at a substantive amendment next year.

There’s a reason tech interests have targeted Colorado’s law so aggressively: States of similar political persuasions tend to copycat each other’s laws, so if it actually goes into effect, it’s likely other progressive-aligned legislators would pick it up and run with it, or perhaps even go further.

But I’m not here to write at length about Colorado, specifically. The effort to smother Colorado’s AI law in the cradle is part of a much larger push on the part of the tech and cryptocurrency industries to block state laws regulating their industries, even as they amp up efforts to extract more subsidies and giveaways from state and local governments. The ultimate equation they seem to desire is: More public money for tech and crypto, but fewer rules governing their significant downsides.

Indeed, the real holy grail for the industry, as regular readers likely remember, is full federal preemption of state laws governing artificial intelligence. It’s no coincidence Polis was the most prominent Democrat to support that GOP-led move, as it would have helped him out of the jam he created in his own state.

Though they lost the last round, tech corporations and Congressional Republicans (along with a few tech-aligned Democrats) are still pursuing blanket preemption, and there has also been a push by the Trump administration to tie federal funding to states neutering any AI-related laws they have on the books.

(To be clear, at the state level, this is not a completely partisan situation: Tech firms have been as angry at Texas and Florida’s efforts to rein in artificial intelligence as they have Colorado and New York’s.)

A similar dynamic is at work in the crypto industry, defined loosely as the slew of firms and scammers circulating around various digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Under the absurdly-named and deeply problematic Genius Act — which is a federal law aimed at promoting a particular kind of cryptocurrency known as “stable coins” that are supposedly pegged to some stable currency such as the dollar (thus, “stable” coin, get it?) — a board of federal regulators will assess state-level stable coin laws and throw out those that aren’t sufficiently in line with the federal version.

But fear not: “There will be some wiggle room in states that have been more favorable to crypto generally, like Wyoming.” So blatant favoritism to nuke state laws that the tech and crypto industries don’t like, while allowing states whose leaders sufficiently lick industry boots to keep some neutered version of federalism.

As usual, corporate lobbyists are driving this effort with the disingenuous argument that different state laws are just too darn hard to comply with — a charge which you can read my rebuttal to here. They’ve layered on the argument that having to comply with various state laws will hinder national efforts to compete with China, even though it’s tech monopolies themselves that are often undermining national security.

The real justification for all this state-level action, I’m fairly sure, is that corporate leaders correctly assess that they can get very pro-industry laws out of the current Congress, and want to focus on that and not deal with potentially more stringent state laws. If the situation were reversed, you better believe they’d be pushing states to undercut federal regulatory efforts.

Of course, this concern about state-level intervention on the regulatory side of the ledger hasn’t stopped tech or crypto corporations from successfully extracting ever more giveaways and concessions from the very state legislators whose laws they are fending off. Whether it’s tax breaks for new data centers, rakeoffs on utility bills for those data centers, subsidies for crypto mining, or the creation of state crypto reserves that serve no purpose other than to pump up the holdings of crypto investors, the message is very clear: Give tech and crypto corporations full access to the public dole, but don’t you dare try to mitigate the harms they might foist onto your residents.

Indeed, in Colorado, as they were fighting the aforementioned AI law, tech corporations were also pushing (unsuccessfully, this time) for data center tax breaks.

The threat to state lawmakers here hasn’t been solely rhetorical either. Tech and crypto money has flooded into elections, and state legislators are on their radar, though getting exact figures for state campaign spending is difficult due to the lack of transparency in many state-level election systems. Facebook is even launching a California-specific political action committee focused on artificial intelligence law.

This all adds up to a toxic stew of extraction and negative externalities, with tech and crypto firms enriching themselves by socializing their costs and their harms, making the rest of us pay to boost their profits. And much of this is being done to promote AI-slop that is either useless or actively discriminatory or dangerous.

Look, I know “corporations want no regulations, but do want government handouts” is not unique to the industries I’ve discussed here, nor is the dynamic a new one, nor are tech and crypto even the most effective at gaining their desires in the history of U.S. states. But they are taking advantage of a political moment now to whip that dichotomy into being across the country, even as the more we learn about the potential effect of their technologies on local communities, the uglier they look.

UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal ran a long piece last week explaining how Georgia — despite spending more than $1 billion annually on film and television tax subsidies, more than any other state — is losing film productions, particularly those from Marvel Studios, to the United Kingdom. I’ve consistently done my best to warn policymakers that this is exactly how it goes: Film subsidies don’t create permanent economic prosperity, they only allow a jurisdiction to rent economic activity for a while until somewhere else comes along and poaches it.

SHAMELESS SELF-PROMOTION: I talked with the Guardian about why UK citizens should be concerned that Premier League soccer teams will attempt to import the U.S.’s penchant for doling out public funds for stadiums. Read it here.

I also spoke to the Kentucky Lantern about a proposed data center in Mason County, Kentucky, the plans for which are cloaked in nondisclosure agreements. Read it here.

SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has sued TikTok, alleging that it uses addictive features to dole out “ digital nicotine ” to young users.

Florida Attorney General Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier are suing two textbook publishers for allegedly overcharging some school systems .

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is the Democratic nominee for governor in New Jersey, said that if elected she will declare an emergency and freeze utility costs in the state .

Data center operators in North Carolina and Missouri abandoned plans for new construction in the face of community opposition.

