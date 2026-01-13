Boondoggle

Boondoggle

User's avatar
Julian Bene's avatar
Julian Bene
30m

For the umpteenth time, data centers don't even pay much local tax! I've followed this closely in GA, now the epicenter of data center growth. Most counties concede the local tax argument before it even starts, by granting the massive data centers a payment in lieu of tax deal. Meta Stanton Springs is one of the earliest to be developed. Their PILOT caps the property tax at $5M a year - this for a multi-billion hyperscaler that would owe some $40M a year without that crazy break.

Fulton County GA grants 50% off property tax in year 1, tapering down to 5% off in year 10. That would leave data centers paying real money even in year 1. Except the county assessors appraise new data centers at less than 10% of their value. I'm pressuring local officials for this to be reformed. But for now, data centers are NOT paying significant amounts of tax in the biggest growth region of the country - and I'll bet they're not contributing much anywhere. Find me an actual tax bill that's in the tens of millions and make my day!

L Lane's avatar
L Lane
22m

We in central TX already deal with water rationing due to a years long drought. But thousands of new rooftops are routinely approved and the onslaught of data center deals will ramp up soon enough. Our state level power regulators have begun the process of laying costs on existing customers/ratepayers to reduce the costs of long line power transmission build outs as well. Once more into the breach.

