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No one thing decides an election, and that’s true of yesterday’s 2026 midterms, which are now (mostly) in the books. Persistently high prices for necessities such as groceries, housing, and health care; the ongoing war in Iran and its effects on gas prices; as well as the historical norm of the out-of-power party typically winning the midterms all predicted a Democratic victory.

That said, few predicted the sheer scale of that victory. Today, lots of pixels will be spilt saying what all this means for the federal government, with Democrats now firmly in charge of Congress for the final two years of the Trump administration, winning House seats basically everywhere and Senate seats in previously deep red states such as Texas, South Carolina, and Iowa, in order to flip both chambers.

But down-ballot is where the seismic shift occurred. Democrats flipped at least five governorships, in Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, and Ohio (with a couple more still up in the air), which will make 2027 the first time in 16 years they’ve held the majority of gubernatorial seats. They won new governing trifectas, meaning Democrats hold both chambers of the legislature and the governorship, in several states, including Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and (tentatively) Arizona and (maybe even) Texas. They flipped both legislative chambers in New Hampshire, as well as single chambers in Georgia and North Carolina.

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Democrats also look to have held all their contested state attorney general offices, and flipped the AG office in both Georgia and Texas.

By many measures, this is the most state-level power Democrats have held since the Reagan administration. (Many of these results are not officially verified, to be clear, but based on projections and current vote totals.)

While all the factors I mentioned in the intro contributed to that outcome, I also want to highlight something else: The anger at high costs and corporate control of the economy and political system didn’t suddenly manifest on Election Day, but has been apparent for months in the raging cross-country, non-partisan revolt against data centers, the facilities that hold the guts of the internet and, increasingly, power the AI systems being pushed into every corner of the economy.

More than 40 localities across 10 states yesterday voted on ballot measures pertaining to data center development, and in every single one of them where votes have been tallied thus far, the anti-data center side won or is ahead — and none of them are particularly close, with votes against data center development clearing 70 or even 80 percent in most of them.

23 percent of voters in NBC’s exit polls said AI and data center development was “crucial” to their vote, while 56 percent said it was a “major” factor. According to CBS’ exit polling, the majority of voters across Senate battleground states opposed data center development.

This fits with the obvious trend of data center development becoming a political flashpoint in communities across the political spectrum, costing supporting politicians their jobs and ushering in a wave of moratoriums, non-disclosure bans, suspended tax incentives and other policy changes, and sending governors and legislators scrambling to get back onside with public opinion.

As I’ve written before, the data center opposition is not only about the policies of local development — though data centers have been rightly pilloried for being some of the worst economic development investments around — but the broader anxieties and power dynamics connected to tech and AI specifically and the corporate sector more broadly. People understand that the large, noisy box in their backyard that their tax dollars helped build and that they couldn’t learn key details about because elected leaders signed nondisclosure agreements is explicitly meant to support tech that will take their jobs, raise their prices, addict their kids to slop, and raise their utility bills.

I haven’t witnessed anything like the anger directed at data center developers and operators — and the pols who prop them up — since the anger directed at the banks and their political enablers back in 2008. Today’s AI execs are the bank CEOs of that year, able to destroy the economy and ruin livelihoods in order to pad their profits and juice their stock prices, without consequence, and then expecting a bailout when it all inevitably goes sideways.

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And that showed up at the ballot box, where voters sent the message that the kind of economy elites and corporate leaders are trying to build is not what they want. What was evident in planning board meetings, city council meetings, protests, and FOIA requests bubbled over into the general election, giving the sort of economic populism that had been building in popularity at the local level a national stamp of approval.

That 2008 financial crisis and ensuing recession, of course, resulted in the election of President Barack Obama and then the subsequent Tea Party-inspired backlash that led to the Republican wave of 2010. And therein lies an important lesson for anyone on either side of the political aisle that won last night: Change happens quickly at the ballot box if it doesn’t happen quickly enough on the policy front. Voters will not be content with half measures and excuses, having expressed a desire for change over and over and over again for years now. Patience is limited and political honeymoons nonexistent.

This is doubly true for all the new leaders at the state level: The federal government will be bogged down by the realities of divided government for at least two more years, with investigations taking precedence over legislating, but state actors have to move on budgets and governing agendas as soon as the calendar turns to 2027. The opportunity is there for those who want to grab it, and those who dither will find themselves on the outs in short order.

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SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

Rhode Island’s attorney general sued Meta, alleging that it does not police scams and fraud on its platforms as actively as it claims, and in fact helps fraudsters disseminate their wares to more people.

The Federal Trade Commission and 20 state attorneys general sued Dollar General, alleging that its listed prices don’t match the final price charged to customers at checkout.

Google announced that schools that restrict AI products will lose their access to Google search.

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— Pat Garofalo