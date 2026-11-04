Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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Marcia Fine-Maron's avatar
Marcia Fine-Maron
2d

Great analysis and right on the money!

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On The Clock's avatar
On The Clock
14h

The most interesting exception here, of course, is Florida. The data center industry poured millions into the Florida election, throwing it behind "Data Center Donalds" who explicitly said "there ain't no bans coming" during his campaign, as contrasted with Jolly, who called for at least a temporary moratorium. I think that is ultimately more about the emaciated condition of the Democratic party in this state, gerrymandering, and the lack of national investment in Florida than a fundamental departure from your thesis, however.

We definitely heard from a lot of people on this issue while out on the campaign trail. And while Florida ostensibly has a bill on the books from last session that will protect our communities from data centers, the industry definitely views us as "open for business," particularly after the election results, and it will be very interesting to see how this issue plays out here. We'll see if folks get some buyers' remorse about the choices they made here on Tuesday and whether we can continue to make moves away from our status as a one-party state.

Keep your eyes on Florida, y'all!

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