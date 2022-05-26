The Future of DC's Antitrust Fight With Amazon
PLUS: The New York Senate steps up to rein in corporate power.
This is Boondoggle, the newsletter about corporations ripping off our states, cities, and communities. If you’re not currently a subscriber, please click the green button below to sign up. Thanks!
First, how does Racine allege that Amazon is raising prices everywhere? He points to what’s known as Amazon’s “Fair Pricing Policy,” though it is anything but.
Under this policy, Amazon penalizes sellers who offer lower prices on other platforms or on their own website by denying them what’s known as the “Buy box,” that little “buy now” button on Amazon pages that many, many customers use, or by threatening other sanctions, including booting sellers off the platform entirely. Because Amazon is so dominant in online sales, being denied access to its platform is being denied access to most online customers, so sellers fall in line, keeping prices on Amazon the same as everywhere else.
Thus, you end up actually paying more on Amazon, and everywhere else.
Alas— because I think he’s been a great AG — Racine is not running for a third term and so the appeal decision will likely fall to his successor. There are three candidates in the Democratic primary to replace him, and in D.C., winning the Democratic primary all but guarantees a win in the general election, so the primary victor is very likely to be the next AG.
With that in mind, I asked them what they think of the Amazon case and whether they’ll pursue an appeal. Below are the responses I received from their campaigns.
Bruce Spiva:
Regarding the antitrust case against Amazon: In Bruce's thirty years of practice, he has successfully brought and litigated several plaintiff (consumer)-side antitrust cases. While Bruce can’t pledge to continue or drop any specific litigation prior to taking office and reviewing the facts of the case, he is through and through a plaintiffs’ antitrust and civil rights lawyer who will always fight to protect District residents from harm from corporations who engage in anti-competitive and unlawful practices.
Moreover, although Bruce would always exercise independent judgment, it will be his presumption when he takes office that existing lawsuits have merit and should be zealously pursued absent learning information that suggests that presumption is ill-founded. He is familiar with the Amazon suit, and based on what he knows, it appears to be well-founded. The Amazon suit has been dismissed and the current AG will decide whether to appeal. Having been in the trenches on complex antitrust litigation many times, Bruce knows a dismissal by a trial court does not in and of itself suggest a lack of merit; only that the trial judge differs from the Plaintiff on the law. But that is why there are appellate courts.
Brian Schwalb:
To answer your question about Brian's plan to continue AG Racine's current cases, I can tell you that he is endorsed by Karl Racine and plans to continue and expand the good work the Office of the Attorney General has made under Karl's leadership.
Ryan Jones:
I think the idea by the AG’s office to bring that case was in the right place, however there was not enough evidence or facts presented to support the claim.
If we can put together a better legal strategy approach and team with another AG in a federal forum, I think that would be best.
That’s one decent answer, one meh answer, and one not very good one.
Though their offices tend to fly under the radar, state attorneys general have a lot of power: They can enforce both state antitrust and consumer protection law, as well as federal law. They can block mergers, initiate rules in areas such as price fixing or price gouging, and generally protect workers and local businesses from unscrupulous corporate actors.
And they can challenge the damaging practices of the largest corporations in the country, even when Congress or other legislators won’t. D.C’s Amazon case is exactly that, and I hope it continues, whoever comes into office next. If you live in DC and care about our city continuing to fight corporate malfeasance, ask your preferred candidate what they plan to do about it. The more they hear, the more they’ll care.
UPDATE:
And here’s Gianaris speaking about why the antitrust bill is good for workers.
If you don’t subscribe already and you’d like to sign up, just click below.
Thanks again!
— Pat Garofalo
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.