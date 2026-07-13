Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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East Nashville Urban Design's avatar
East Nashville Urban Design
4d

Great article. Thank You for your work to expose this stuff!

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Schwartz, Donald R.'s avatar
Schwartz, Donald R.
4d

Protect the First Amendment, alwasys.

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