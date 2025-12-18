This is Boondoggle, the newsletter about how corporations rip off our states, cities, and communities, and what we can do about it. If you’re not currently a subscriber, please click the green button below to sign up. Thanks!

Twenty-one states, the District of Columbia, and the Federal Trade Commission this week filed a lawsuit against the rideshare and food delivery platform Uber, alleging that it both tricked users of its app into signing up for paid subscriptions they didn’t want, and then made the process of canceling those subscriptions absurdly difficult. The suit amends a complaint the FTC made back in April against Uber for its subscription practices.

“Too often, companies looking to sell you on the idea of convenience and the opportunity to save money are doing so with one hand already in your wallet,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “Canceling a subscription service should not force you through a byzantine process that requires clicking through two dozen screens or more, only to have to repeat the process.”

“Big companies don’t get to trick people into paying for something they don’t want,” said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. “My office will enforce the law and work to get Arizonans their money back.”

This case is important for two reasons, aside from the merits of the complaint itself, which I will get into: First, it shows the importance of strong state laws governing the subscription economy, as subscription tricks and traps are only increasing and the federal government can only do so much. Second, it shows that maybe — just maybe — the FTC is re-engaging on subscription traps in a useful way.

Share

For those unfamiliar, the bog standard Uber ride or delivery does not require a subscription. Customers simply pay for each one as they go, with Uber taking a cut of each transaction.

According to the lawsuit, Uber duped people into signing up for a subscription service — called Uber One — that promised $25 per month in savings and the elimination of fees. Not only did those savings not materialize and the fees not disappear, but many customers allegedly did not even know they were opting into a subscription, but merely clicked a button promising savings on a specific ride or delivery.

And once they were ensnared in Uber One, per the complaint, it became extremely difficult to get out, by design.

For any consumer wishing to cancel Uber One, Defendants require them to take at least 12 different actions and navigate a maze of at least 7 screens, if they guess the right paths to use, despite there being no mention of cancellation until the fourth screen. Cancellation is even more difficult for consumers within 48 hours of their billing date. During this period, Defendants have removed the option to cancel their subscription service from their applications, forcing consumers to take as many as 32 actions and navigate as many as 23 screens, if they guess the right paths to use and only go through the loop described below once.

So customers can opt in without even knowing it, but in order to opt out they have to navigate a labyrinth of screens, survey questions, pleas to reconsider, and deceptively-designed buttons aimed at tricking them into aborting their cancellation attempt. The suit asks for Uber to not only stop the alleged behaviors, but pay civil penalties for its wrongdoing.

Leave a comment

“If this lawsuit were to succeed, it would upend how virtually every modern subscription service operates,” Uber said in a statement responding to the lawsuit. If so, that’s a dark commentary on the state of modern subscription services.

But it may be true! There have been a bevy of lawsuits in recent years against, for example, Amazon, gyms, dinner-prep services, and software providers such as Adobe for making it extremely difficult to cancel a subscription, such as requiring an in-person visit to a physical location, or employing what are known as “dark patterns” to make the cancellation process deceptive and counterintuitive.

And there’s real money at stake here: One analysis shows the value of the “subscription economy” will be $1 trillion globally by 2028. 59 percent of people in one survey report being charged for something they didn’t want after a “free trial.” As more and more services move primarily or exclusively online, and as more corporations realize they can then use recurring charges for what used to be one-time purchases, it’s only becoming easier to rip people off via unwanted subscriptions.

In addition to harming consumers, these subscription traps are also anti-competitive, as I’ve pointed out before, because they provide an advantage to corporations that do the best job of suckering customers into agreeing to recurring charges they can’t escape, rather than innovating on price or service quality. Allowing these shenanigans to continue creates a race to the bottom in which the corporation that employs the most diabolical designers is rewarded in the market.

Nearly every state has some sort of law governing subscription renewals, but most are old and outdated, not accounting for modern marketing tactics. Others that are on their face strong are so full of exemptions and loopholes as to render them meaningless.

Some states, though, such as New York, have stepped up in recent years and bolstered their laws to account for some of these changes. The strongest of these not only require transparent pricing and fair notices about renewals, but require an easy cancelation mechanism that mirrors the mechanism consumers use to sign up.

After all, if a corporation can figure out how to enroll someone in a subscription with a click or two, it can do the same for cancellation.

And this is not an issue that breaks down on today’s partisan lines between red and blue states: One of the strongest subscription laws in the country is in Florida. (There’s a map here that you can look at to check the status in your particular state.)

For a while, it looked like the Federal Trade Commission was going to step in and provide a national standard too (that states would be allowed to exceed). Proposed during the Biden Administration, the rule — known colloquially as “click to cancel” — was days away from going into effect when it was struck down by a court on procedural grounds.

It looked like the Trump Administration FTC, led by Chair Andrew Ferguson, was going to let that be the final word for the federal rule, but following a petition from the Consumer Federation of America and the American Economic Liberties Project (where I work!) the FTC quietly re-opened the comment docket on the rule, indicating another swing may be in the offing — which would be very good news.

The more that states and the federal government pile in, the higher the pressure will be on corporations to simply abandon these tactics out of litigation fears or compliance costs. The Uber case is an excellent step, and can set some strong standards for future cases, but can’t be the last.

Share

SHAMELESS SELF-PROMOTION: I co-wrote a piece for the New York City Policy Forum — a project of the New York Fiscal Policy Institute — on how New York City can and should tackle the issue of surveillance prices and wages. Read it here.

UPDATE: State-level elected leaders in both parties are pushing back on an executive order signed by President Trump that threatens to challenge state AI laws. (Background on this issue here.)

To be clear, the order doesn’t actually block states from doing anything, despite what Trump and his administration may say. It merely threatens to sue states over particular AI-related laws, and withhold some buckets of federal funding from states that adopt such laws. The executive order will inevitably be challenged in court, and I feel secure in my claim that states will be where the battle over big tech and AI is won or lost.

SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

Thanks for reading this edition of Boondoggle. If you liked it, please take a moment to click the little heart under the headline or below. And forward it to friends, family, or neighbors using the green buttons. Every click and share really helps.

If you don’t subscribe already and you’d like to sign up, just click below.

Thanks again!

— Pat Garofalo