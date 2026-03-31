Boondoggle

Boondoggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BayPoodle's avatar
BayPoodle
4d

This was my first Boondoggle and I enjoyed it! Thank you

Reply
Share
Ron Hartnett's avatar
Ron Hartnett
5d

Save the kids...very insightful...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pat Garofalo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture