Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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L Lane's avatar
L Lane
7h

For me, gambling is an innate human behavior and if we are to tolerate gambling businesses we must let all comers engage.

But it seems that most if not all states that 'permit' gambling establish relations with monopoly gaming businesses aka friends of the legislatures.

None will let me set up a gaming kiosk down on the corner and I just can't afford those Burberry suited influencers.

And Las Vegas Sands still doesn't run a casino in Las Vegas :)

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JorgeGeorge's avatar
JorgeGeorge
7h

Did you get any mailers from candidates promising to roll back that horrendous Commanders stadium deal? D.C. is already short and that deal will bankrupt the District.....

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