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Washington, D.C.’s, primary election (which almost always determines the general election winner in this heavily Democratic city) was held yesterday. In the leadup to Election Day, those of us who live in the capital were deluged with mailers extolling the virtues or deficiencies of one candidate or another.

Amidst the pile I received were several mailers promoting Doni Crawford for an at-large city council seat. (Full disclosure: I donated to and voted for one of Crawford’s opponents, Elissa Silverman, who looks like she’s going to win handily.)

The content of the mailers was generic stuff, claiming Crawford will lower housing costs, support public education, take on the Trump administration, blah blah blah. The interesting part is not what the mailers said, but who paid for them: A group called American Future, based in Dallas, Texas.

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Who on Earth is that, and why do they care about a municipal election more than 1,000 miles away? Well, American Future is part of Win for America, which is an organization that is spending tens of millions of dollars on state and local elections this year., in elections on both sides of the political aisle Win for America, in turn, is funded by DraftKings, Fanduel, and Fanatics, aka, several of the behemoths of the American gambling industry.

Per the New York Times, Win for America is poised to spend at least $41 million on state and local elections backing candidates who, presumably, will be supportive of more gambling, particularly the online variety. It’s no coincidence that D.C. has a bill pending to legalize “igaming” (essentially online slot machines), and Silverman has been a skeptic of expanded gambling.

Win for America is spending on elections in about a dozen states, and in some races, including the one here in D.C., is outspending the candidates themselves. DraftKings, FanDuel and its ilk are reportedly targeting lawmakers who promise to stand in the way of ever-more gambling options being rolled out in front of the American consumer, or who simply voice regrets about their role in legalizing sports gambling.

As a District resident, I find this gross. The gambling industry consistently pushes the false argument that ever-expanding betting options are good for localities in terms of economic development — even as more and more research shows that the expansion of sports and online gambling comes not with economic benefits but with a host of negative effects, including increases in bankruptcies and loan delinquencies, declining credit scores, and increased health care spending, all of which is to be expected with the legalization and non-stop advertising and promotion of an addictive activity.

Meanwhile, the revenue streams promised by gambling boosters consistently underwhelm, leaving state and local governments locked in an endless, hopeless, destructive quest for new gambling options to unlock that magical money stream, which, as I wrote previously, will simply never arrive:

Think about it for a moment: Either a) there is a truly bottomless pit of dollars Americans are willing to spend on gambling, which will bring with it a set of negative outcomes — addiction, debt, bankruptcy — that will require public resources and intervention to correct or b) there is not said bottomless pit, but instead a limit to what American consumers are collectively willing to spend on gambling. In the latter case, elected officials are fighting over a limited set of dollars, cannibalizing economic activity from each other both within the state and across states lines, and allowing public budgets to become reliant on a revenue stream that will inevitably drop off someday.

I also believe you can’t untangle the gambling industry’s state and local election spending from the current battle between states and the federal government over so-called “prediction markets,” which is just gambling dressed up as stock trading.

As I explained here, the Trump administration is working to backdoor nationalize gambling regulation, which has historically been a state issue, through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which is claiming sole jurisdiction over these “prediction markets.” (Which, again, are just gambling!)

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If that doesn’t work, though — either because courts rule that states can regulate prediction markets or another administration reverses the CFTC’s course — corporations such as DraftKings and FanDuel that are deeply invested in prediction markets (again, just gambling!) clearly want pliant politicians at lower levels of government who will presumably help them avoid situations such as the one they faced in Minnesota, which recently became the first state to ban prediction markets statewide, on a bipartisan vote.

I hasten to point out that the American Future doesn’t mention any of this, or gambling, period, in the ads it pays for, nor on its website, as the Baltimore Brew pointed out. The gambling industry has clearly internalized that it has an odious reputation, and so launders its goals through generic messages around good governance, crime, housing, public education, and the “affordability” framing that is currently dominating politics at all levels. Much like the crypto industry, gambling corporations pay for ads about all the things voters find far more appealing and pressing, so they can circle back with winning pols later.

But the goal of these election interventions is obvious: To support politicians who will vote for more gambling. And to be clear, the gambling industry being a powerful political player is certainly not new: What is new is that we’re all carrying a casino around in our pockets, and the industry is hiding behind general good governance vibes to try to bury us all in constant online wagering.

So beware the next innocuous mailer that lands in your mailbox: It might actually be big gambling interests placing a bet on a particular politician.

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SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

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— Pat Garofalo