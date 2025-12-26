This is Boondoggle, the newsletter about how corporations rip off our states, cities, and communities, and what we can do about it. If you’re not currently a subscriber, please click the green button below to sign up. Thanks!

This is the final edition of Boondoggle for the year! I’ll be back in January with my annual state legislative and policy preview. (Last year’s got a lot right.) Thanks to the more than 8,100 of you for subscribing, reading, commenting, sending tips, and generally being a great crowd. Here’s to an even better 2026.

Most of you probably don’t know that, when I’m not writing this newsletter, working my day job, or keeping my kid alive, I play drums in a band called Not This Blue House. We released our debut EP this year (available everywhere!), which is the first music I’ve put out — and, actually, the only new music I’ve helped make, period — since I was in college nearly 20 years ago.

I promise, this isn’t just a piece promoting the band, though I do think we’re pretty good.

Those years that I spent out of the music-making game overlapped with some truly seismic changes to how music is produced, sold, and distributed. Back when I last did this, my bandmates and I were still burning demo CD’s one by one to sell at shows and hand out to bookers, and you could use the several illegal successors to Napster to find most major label albums and pass pirated songs back and forth with your friends. YouTube was still in its infancy, and social media was still mostly composed of closed, private networks, and certainly was not much of a music discovery or promotion tool.

Share

You could post and share tracks on some MySpace-type sites that sort of previewed what BandCamp would become, but they were not integrated with buying and selling tools in any remotely comparable way.

And most importantly, we didn’t have access to decades-worth of global music on a super-computer in our pockets.

Today, of course, streaming is ubiquitous and cracking algorithms is the key to exposure on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music; social media is the main avenue for promotion, a place to launch and sustain careers, and is directly influencing the type and length of musical content that gets made; radio, print, and broadcast media are all much more consolidated and music coverage has all but disappeared from most major outlets, save for reviews of Taylor Swift albums; and ticket-selling is almost all digital, requiring a slew of corporation-specific apps to navigate.

And looming over the entire industry is the specter of artificial intelligence, as fake artists proliferate on the platforms that control distribution, cutting into the meager spoils those platforms share with the people who actually produce the product they’re selling.

At every stage of the music-making process, once you’re past strumming or tapping in a garage or living room, there are entrenched monopolies taking a cut, with the media, events, streaming, and production industries all consolidated — but the ability to move music around the globe and find new artists is also at a level that is simply unmatched in history.

It’s been a very weird world to re-enter.

Leave a comment

And now the pivot to what this newsletter is usually about: Policymakers have started to address a few of the power issues that tilt things toward tech titans and other dominant corporations and away from actual musicians and the fans who support them — in areas such as ticketing, AI, and social media — but most have been left to fester, as I’ll describe below.

The area that’s received the most attention is ticketing, with the federal government and several states advancing measures to eliminate junk fees, limit the amount that ticket prices can be marked up for re-sale, and to combat bots that are programmed to scoop up tickets on behalf of scalpers.

Under the Biden Administration, the Department of Justice and a coalition of states sued Ticketmaster/LiveNation for monopolizing the live events industry in a way that increased ticket prices for consumers while sucking money away from performers, which the corporation accomplished by linking the use of its ticketing platform to its ownership of venues and management of artists. So far, the Trump Administration has continued that lawsuit. The Federal Trade Commission and several states have also separately sued Ticketmaster for deceptive and unfair ticketing practices.

That’s the somewhat encouraging part, though left untouched is the increasing use of dynamic pricing, and likely other unsavory pricing tactics, that render predictable ticket prices an impossibility.

The rest of this gets even more grim.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, the federal government is out to lunch, when it’s not actively making things worse. So states are where the action is and will be for the foreseeable future. Already, one state, Tennessee, has adopted a law to protect musicians from the use of AI to reproduce their voice or likeness, and legislators in other states have considered similar laws, but without adopting them yet.

What no one has figured out is what to do about deceptive AI that isn’t a direct rip-off of an existing artist. There have been several high-profile incidents of fake artists wracking up significant attention on streaming platforms, and the platforms themselves say they are working with major music labels to incorporate AI in … some way?

The worry here — and the constant, unproved rumor — is that the platforms intentionally allow AI music to proliferate, and even actively create AI-generated music themselves, as a way to siphon money from artists, because fake musicians don’t have to be paid with real money, nor will they demand a greater share of the platform’s revenue. Calls to legislatively require the disclosure of AI-generated music on the platforms have so far been unsuccessful.

And that’s not the only AI-related concern. The models that are intended to flood our lives with AI-generated music slop are being trained with real music, without compensating the artists who made it, thus ripping off creators today in order to make something explicitly designed to undermine them tomorrow. (This is a concern for authors too, of course, so I’m personally getting kicked in the teeth twice here.)

Leave a comment

Tech firms are fighting for the government to bless as legal the uncompensated use of published works to train AI models. Thus far, no legislative recourse has come about, though the firms have settled some individual lawsuits for unauthorized use of published materials.

I already chafe at the dwindling use of acoustic instruments and actual musicians to produce mainstream songs — with artists instead relying on samples and pre-programmed loops to carry them through — but a world of unlabeled, robot-made slop being unavoidable is really the stuff of nightmares, just as a listener, never mind as a performer. And due to the power of the current streaming platforms, and the way in which they’re integrated with the tech firms that build our devices (i.e., Apple Music being the default option on Apple devices), I’m skeptical about the ability of competitors who disavow anything AI-generated to truly compete long-term.

Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention social media, and the ways in which it is almost certainly cooking all our brains and ruining our psyches, even as it makes it possible for artists to gain exposure that circumvents the usual industry powerbrokers and opens a universe of educational material to aspiring musicians that was unimaginable back in the 1990s. I signed up for my first Instagram account in order to help with band promotion, and damn if it wasn’t, within a few hours, serving me up a steady stream of much better, much younger drummers and making me feel pretty wretched about myself.

The social media model of constant surveillance of your online activity paired with addictive algorithms to keep you engaged (and often angry) is harming our mental health and dragging us away from productive activities — and leading musicians to have to use parlor tricks to gain a social media following before a record label or management company will take them seriously. Much like with book publishing, the work of promotion is being pushed onto the individual creator, isolating the distributors from any risk, even as those distributors make more money.

Look, I’m not trying to make a living from music, so this is about principle for me, not a paycheck. But there are plenty of people for whom it is a livelihood — including not just musicians themselves, but producers, sound engineers, mixers, bartenders, bouncers, etc. etc. — and for whom this is all potentially existential. While there are things that are undeniably better about this era, there are also things that are very obviously corrosive for anyone who wants to make music and actually reach an audience. (There are also good folks out there working on these problems every day who you should support!)

I think it’s clear that Ticketmaster/LiveNation needs to be broken up, and pricing practices need to become far more transparent. Tech firms should need to compensate creators for the use of their materials to train AI models, and AI-generated work should be labeled — if not outright banned — on major platforms. Social media should be purged of addictive features and algorithms, and surveillance advertising models should be banned. And big media conglomerates should be broken up.

Maybe then we’d begin to address the imbalances that the tech age has brought not just to the making of music, but to all creative industries.

Let me know what you think below (or just share your favorite music recommendations from 2025) and I’ll see you back here in the new year.

Share

SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

Thanks for reading this edition of Boondoggle. If you liked it, please take a moment to click the little heart under the headline or below. And forward it to friends, family, or neighbors using the green buttons. Every click and share really helps.

If you don’t subscribe already and you’d like to sign up, just click below.

Thanks again!

— Pat Garofalo