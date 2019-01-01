For the October 2019 edition of the Democratic primary debate, I’ve updated my post on where all the qualifying candidates stand on corporate tax boondoggle-related issues. You can check it out here.
Give me a shout if I missed anything! I’ll keep updating as long as there’s new information and/or new candidates to write about.
Loading…
2020 Democratic Debate Prep, Updated
For the October 2019 edition of the Democratic primary debate, I’ve updated my post on where all the qualifying candidates stand on corporate tax boondoggle-related issues. You can check it out here.
Give me a shout if I missed anything! I’ll keep updating as long as there’s new information and/or new candidates to write about.
Sign up to like post
2020 Democratic Debate Prep, Updated
Sign up to like post
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Loading…