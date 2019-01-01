Boondoggle

2020 Democratic Debate Prep, Updated

Oct 15Public thread 2

For the October 2019 edition of the Democratic primary debate, I’ve updated my post on where all the qualifying candidates stand on corporate tax boondoggle-related issues. You can check it out here.

Give me a shout if I missed anything! I’ll keep updating as long as there’s new information and/or new candidates to write about.

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

Loading…

© 2019 Pat Garofalo. See privacy and terms
Publish on Substack