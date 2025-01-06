This is Boondoggle, the newsletter about how corporations rip off our states, cities, and communities, and what we can do about it. If you’re not currently a subscriber, please click the green button below to sign up. Thanks!

Happy 2025 everyone! The arrival of a new year means that state legislative sessions — which is when legislatures meet to discuss and debate new laws and adopt state budgets — are either already underway or are set to start over the next few weeks. Thus, it’s time for my annual state legislative and policy preview, where I try to lay out the trends and priorities that state legislators, governors, and attorneys general will be working on over the coming weeks and months. This preview is informed by discussions I’ve had with various lawmakers, staffers, and advocates over the previous few months, as well as my experience watching and participating in state politics over the years.

2025 sessions can’t help but be colored by the change in administration at the federal level, with so-called “blue” states taking steps to counteract the incoming Trump administration and preserve some of the things the Biden administration did, and so-called “red” states taking steps that may have been blocked under Biden, as well as attempting to curry favor with both Trump and (more importantly) the folks who vote for him.

But states are still political arenas all their own, distinct (and in many ways better, to be honest) from the federal one, with issues that need addressing regardless of which way the national wind blows. States are also often leaders on emerging issues, forcing the federal government to catch up later.

That latter fact is going to be particularly important this year, I think, as a lot of legislating will be done on new technologies that are potentially dangerous and provide potent avenues for advancing scams and fraud, such as artificial intelligence and various algorithmic tools.

With that in mind, below are 11 things that I will be watching with particular interest at the state level this year. My usual caveats apply, as they do every year: Circumstances can change quickly, and with them political and policy priorities, so don’t take any predictions here as written in stone. And of course I will inevitably miss some stuff, because this is a big country.

But you can check my previews from the last three years here, here and here to see how close I came — not too bad, I think! Let me know in the comments what you think is coming down the pike or what I may have missed.

If you're interested in one of these efforts in your state and want to learn how to get involved, drop a comment below or send me a message. Likewise, if you're a state legislator who wants to learn more about any of these policy areas, send me an email: pgarofalo@economicliberties.us.

Finally, thanks for reading and subscribing, and here’s to an exciting and eventful 2025.

SIMPLY STATED: Here are links to a few stories that caught my eye this week.

Spotify is creating fake musical artists in order to boost its profits.

Billionaire professional sports team owners keep picking the pockets of Florida taxpayers, with the help of state legislators.

One of the best U.S. political pollsters wrote about how American political opinions are actually converging in several areas.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued Walmart for illegally forcing delivery drivers to use specific deposit accounts in order to get paid.

— Pat Garofalo