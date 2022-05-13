Boondoggle

A Favor From New Yorkers (And a Vacation)

Hey all! I meant to write a piece this week about a Florida hotel tax scandal, but I got pulled away on a last-minute trip to Albany, New York, to help push for the 21st Century Antitrust Act, and I’m headed out on vacation today, so I’ll be back in your inboxes the week after next.

But before I go, a favor: If you live in New York, please click over to this handy tool and send a message to New York Assembly Economic Development Committee Chairman Harry Bronson. He’s holding up the show on the antitrust bill, and needs to hear from folks that it’s not OK. This is especially helpful if you live in Assembly District 138.

You can read this, this, and this if you’d like a refresher on why the 21st Century Antitrust Act is groundbreaking and badly needed.

Also, consider this an open thread for tips, news items, or just chatting about anything boondoggle related. See you all in a couple of weeks, and as always, thanks so much for subscribing.

Pat

Share
© 2022 Pat Garofalo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing