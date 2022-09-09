Boondoggle

FUN EVENTS: Workshops on Policies to Challenge Corporate Power

Pat Garofalo
I’ll be back with a full post soon, but in the meantime, I wanted to flag this series of workshops I’m helping to host next week on how to challenge corporate power at the state and local level. We have some great guest speakers and are rolling out a new set of policy packets full of ideas.

  • Tuesday, September 13th @ 12pm ET: “Tools for Reforming Antitrust Policy,” featuring Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. RSVP here.

  • Wednesday, September 14th @ 12pm ET: “Tools for Taking on the Corporate Subsidy Machine,” featuring Illinois Rep. Bob Morgan. RSVP here.

  • Thursday, September 15th @ 12pm ET: “Tools for Taking on Big Tech’s Economic Power,” featuring New York Assemblymember Anna Kelles. RSVP here.

Join us if you can! Also, consider this an open thread for comments or questions.

