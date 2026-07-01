Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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Edward Hackett's avatar
Edward Hackett
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While we are talking about boondoggles, which are outright lies, I would like to suggest looking at the financing of sports stadiums. Wealthy, usually white men own sports teams, and the public is conned into paying for the arenas that these contests take place in under the guise of creating jobs, etc. I say white men because these teams are comprised of a large number of African Americans, who enter the field, risk their mental health and lives, for the amusement of large audiences, which reminds me of Rome's games. One of the reasons that these wealthy owners make so much money is that most of the cost of the playing area is borne by the public, which receives very little in return. If possible, I would like to see an accounting of the costs and the financial benefits of this boondoggle.

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