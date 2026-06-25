Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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samoan62's avatar
samoan62
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"Ceding ground to China"

This is always cracks me up. So China has 1/10 the data centers as the US yet the newly released Zhipu model is #2 in the global AI agent rankings. Chinese models use far less compute than US ones for similar results. Sounds like they've already won lol

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