Parental Leave Is No Boondoggle

Pat GarofaloJan 10 3

Hi all! Just a quick note to let you know that I will be on parental leave for the next several weeks, so you won’t be hearing from me. See you all when I’m back on the job! And thanks for subscribing. I appreciate every single one of you who has signed up, tweeted a post, left a comment, or sent an email.

— Pat

