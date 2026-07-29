Boondoggle

Boondoggle

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L Lane's avatar
L Lane
11h

Glad handing, horse trading, plain envelopes passed under the table; nothing to see here, just doing the peoples' business.

My little town is canoodling with CONsultants selling special taxing districts for a convention and event center plus hotels to attract "high impact regional events". Said events remain undefined but I've a good idea what the final CONsulting report will recommend. Approval will be unanimous with zero real discussion.

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