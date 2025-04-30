Boondoggle

Discussion about this post

Stephen S. Power
6d

Having travelled from NY to see the Jets play the then Skins at FedEx, which took something like 3 hours to get to from Union Station, taking the Metro to a car to a bus from the suburban office complex where we parked, the only reason to put the Commanders in DC is so they're as convenient as the Nats Stadium. Otherwise, rip off.

The Overhead Wire by Jeff Wood
6d

I don't get all the hype over hosting a couple of World Cup games. I love the World Cup and the Olympics, but I have no idea why people think this is such a big deal when it's clearly negatively impacted a lot of places including the financial strains on Greece and Brazil!

