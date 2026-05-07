Boondoggle

Boondoggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen S. Power's avatar
Stephen S. Power
2d

This is why I voted for the governor.

Reply
Share
Keith Danish's avatar
Keith Danish
1d

Well said, Pat. As a resident of “Noo Joisey” I am disgusted by the FIFA scam (and by the teams that deceptively label themselves as “New York”).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pat Garofalo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture