Happy 2026 everyone! The calendar flipping to January means that state legislative sessions — which is when state legislatures meet to propose and debate new laws and adopt state budgets — will start across the country in the coming weeks. Thus, it’s time for my annual state legislative and policy preview, where I try to lay out the trends and priorities that state legislators, governors, and attorneys general will be working on this year.

This preview is informed by discussions I’ve had with various lawmakers, staff, and advocates in a diverse set of states over the previous few months, as well as my experience watching and participating in state politics, generally. You can check out my previews from the last four years here, here, here and here to see how I did — pretty well, I think!

2026 sessions will be affected by two federal items: The impending 2026 midterms and the political jockeying ahead of them, along with the drastic changes the Trump administration is implementing to tax and spending policies. States will have to deal with fewer federal dollars for certain programs, potentially less revenue, and also a White House that treats state-level issues as an opportunity to ferret out political retribution, such as when President Trump last week vetoed a bipartisan bill funding a water project in Colorado.

But states are very much political arenas all their own, distinct (and in many ways better, as I always say) from the federal one, with issues that need addressing regardless of which way the national winds blow or whatever cultural brouhaha is dominating social media or cable news. Predicting what states will do based solely on whatever is happening at the federal level is to miss the bulk of the action.

State legislators are also leaders on emerging issues, often forcing the federal government to catch up later or highlighting areas in which the feds are simply stagnant. Nowhere is that dynamic more apparent than on artificial intelligence, as you’ll read about below.

With all that in mind, here are 12 things that I will be watching with particular interest at the state level this year. My annual caveats apply: Circumstances can change quickly, and with them political and policy priorities, so nothing here should be treated as if it’s carved in stone. And I inevitably missed some things, because this is a big country and a relatively short newsletter.

Let me know in the comments what else you think is coming down the pike or what I may have overlooked.

Thanks for reading and subscribing, and here's to a productive 2026.

