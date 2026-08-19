Boondoggle

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Why Politicians Love Corporate Subsidies
More votes!
9 hrs ago
•
Pat Garofalo
12
1
2
July 2026
Study Shows Corporate Subsidies Only Create Jobs for Lobbyists
More tax handouts, more lobbying jobs in state capitols.
Jul 29
•
Maxine Adelson
30
1
8
Ban Data Center Subsidies Once and For All
The case for them no longer exists, if it ever did.
Jul 23
•
Pat Garofalo
32
13
The Great AI News Heist
The latest turn in Big Tech's theft of journalists' labor.
Jul 13
•
Pat Garofalo
27
6
3
Michigan's Mega-Deals Are a Warning to Everyone
Billions of dollars for only hundreds of jobs.
Jul 1
•
Pat Garofalo
23
1
3
June 2026
What a Data Center Moratorium Can Buy
PLUS: Another centralized price-fixing scheme.
Jun 25
•
Pat Garofalo
and
Maxine Adelson
20
1
6
Why Secret Gambling Money Is Pouring Into State and Local Elections
Dark money in, legalized gambling out.
Jun 17
•
Pat Garofalo
24
4
11
Algorithmic Price-Fixing in Health Insurance, Explained
Does every industry have a centralized price-rigging scheme?
Jun 5
•
Pat Garofalo
29
1
6
May 2026
What I've Learned Working to Ban Junk Fees
Lessons from the statehouse trenches.
May 29
•
Pat Garofalo
24
1
4
What We Can Learn from New Jersey's Fight Over the World Cup
Stand up to the sports event industrial complex.
May 7
•
Pat Garofalo
23
5
3
April 2026
Gov. Wes Moore Claims Maryland Banned Surveillance Pricing for Groceries. It Didn't.
The new law is riddled with loopholes, exemptions, and other problems.
Apr 29
•
Pat Garofalo
18
3
Data Centers Reveal America's Economic Development Brain Rot
PLUS: Two good updates.
Apr 24
•
Pat Garofalo
27
2
4
© 2026 Pat Garofalo
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